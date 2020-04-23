Brunette Bombshell Tawny Jordan Shows Off Insane Bod In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Tawny Jordan showed off her insane body to her 901,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 22, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a sweltering update of herself clad in a stylish bikini.

The photo captured Jordan — who has been featured in Maxim, Playboy and FHM, according to her Instagram bio — striking a sultry pose among bamboo trees and other vegetation. She had her back to the camera, putting her pert booty front and center. Jordan lifted up her left foot, which further accentuated her toned legs. She arched her back slightly, making her backside pop.

Jordan wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in brown and pale yellow. The bikini top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders, attaching to a thick band that clasped in the back. The front was partially blocked because of her pose, but it had narrow sides that bared quite a bit of her sideboob.

On her lower body, Jordan had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat high on her frame. The suit had a thong back that exposed her derriere and curvy hips. The bottoms included high-cut sides that showed off even more skin. She didn’t say where her swimwear was from.

Jordan wore her dark tresses swept over to one side and styled down in wet strands that fell onto her back.

In her caption, Jordan celebrated Earth Day by adding a hashtag and including “Planet Earth” on the geotag.

The photo attracted more than 4,900 likes and over 130 comments with a half day. Instagram user took to the comments section to shower Jordan in compliments and to share their admiration for her.

“This is EPIC,” one fan wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Super fierce,” replied another user, who also added the same emoji as the previous commenter.

“Ur such a babe,” a third one chimed in, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“One of my faves of you,” added another one, topping the reply with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

This is not the first time Jordan teases her fans with a photo of her bikini bod. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordan recently posted another shot in which she rocked a white two-piece bathing suit. The top featured a low neckline and ring details. The bottoms boasted similar rings on the sides, which sat high on her frame. She in an elegant bathroom at the Villa Maz Canggu, a detached villa in Bali located just 1,000 feet from the beach.