‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally & Dr. Escobar Panic About Unconscious Flo As Wyatt Arrives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 23 reveal that panic begins to set in when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) goes down in a heap on the floor. Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz), who has sworn an oath to protect and save lives, has done the unthinkable. She knocked out Flo with a vase to save her skin.

Sally Doesn’t Know What’s Going On

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had no idea that Penny was going to get physical. She was standing aside while Flo continued to rant. The blonde was texting Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and threatening them at the same time. Flo had said that everything good about Sally’s life would change and that Penny would lose her medical license.

It seems as if that was the trigger for Penny to take matters into her own hands. She grabbed the nearest vase and inched her way to Flo. She then bashed the object into the back of Flo’s head. The blonde immediately crumpled to the ground as Sally leaped to catch her. Sally did not know what was going on and will be shocked by Penny’s actions.

Sally will lash out at Penny and ask her what she did. But Penny acted out of desperation. She’s afraid that she will lose her career and that her future will be tainted because of one mistake.

Wyatt Arrives Home

Sally and Penny don’t know what to do. Penny’s actions were unplanned and now they have her unconscious body to deal with. Neither of them has Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) balls to tie her up and hold her hostage for months, so we can expect that they will rather plead with her not to tell anyone when she wakes up.

The soap opera spoilers state that another problem faces the duo as Wyatt arrives. What are they going to do with his girlfriend’s unconscious body? They only have a few options available. They could hide her body in another room, gag her, and restrain her so that Wyatt doesn’t even know that she’s there. Or they could make up some kind of story about how she came to be unconscious and rush her to the hospital. Penny’s actions have considerably complicated their situation and they will have to agree on how they are going to deal with it.

They will also need to deal with the aftermath of Flo after she regains consciousness. She could wake up and accuse them of plotting to take her out. On the other hand, it would be very convenient if she wakes up with a medical condition of her own. If Flo wakes up with amnesia, Sally and Penny could walk away scot-free.