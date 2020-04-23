Jordyn Woods Flaunts Figure In Tiny, White Swimsuit

Jordyn Woods stunned her Instagram followers on Wednesday by posting a throwback picture of herself in a revealing, white swimsuit, amply showing off her curvy figure. Woods, reminiscing of better days, displayed what appeared to be a picture from a past vacation as she longs for times spent traveling and being outside at the beach.

Along with emoji of a fish, a crab, and a parrot, her caption says, “imissyouandiloveyou.”

In her photo, Woods sported a tiny white two-piece bathing suit. The swimsuit, though simple, was meticulously designed to reveal and flatter Woods’ figure to the fullest. The swimming bottoms were cut high to reveal her curvaceous derriere and full thighs. Woods accessorized her outfit with matching white sunglasses and long, white, dangling tassel earrings. Her left hand — which she had delicately raised against her cheek, leaving her face slightly obscured — was adorned with silver rings.

Her long dark hair was worn in intricate braids, styled half-up and half-down, and flowed down her back. Woods was photographed standing on a wooden deck surrounded by palm trees as she gazed into the distance, admiring the tropical view of a sandy beach and blue ocean water.

Woods’ Instagram followers were delighted, both with Woods herself and with the beautiful tropical paradise. As of Thursday afternoon, the post has garnered over 670,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

“Looking good,” said one fan, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Oh, yes!!! Remind us about views!!” said another, adding both a smiley face and a kiss blowing emoji.

“Ain’t no way in hell you this fine,” said someone else.

The 22-year-old Woods had an enormous surge in fame over the last year after her scandal with Tristan Thompson — the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian and the father of Kardashian’s daughter, True. The alleged cheating scandal involving Woods and Thompson proved to be the final demise of the relationship between Kardashian and Thompson.

Although Woods had her own modeling career before the reported cheating scandal broke out, she was most famous for being the best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Although appearances indicate that Woods has parted ways with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Woods still has a massive social media following.

Woods dropped another Instagram post on Wednesday dedicated to Earth Day — a short video of herself out in the distance frolicking in the ocean and wearing what appeared to be an orange one-piece swimsuit. The video currently has over 950,000 views.