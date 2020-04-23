Amanda Cerny Wears A Black Bikini & Goes ‘Under The Sea’ To Honor Earth Day

Fitness guru Amanda Cerny was happy to celebrate Earth Day on Wednesday and she found a great way to compel her millions of Instagram followers to do the same. Her video post was shared late Wednesday evening and it garnered an immense amount of love overnight.

The video featured Amanda wearing a black bikini as she swam underwater with fish. She wore a clear face mask that covered her eyes and she mouthed the words to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.

The short clip starts with Amanda’s beau Johannes Bartl paddling a yellow kayak across the blue-green water with sailboats nearby. Then, the footage shifts to Amanda sitting on the sand of the shallow sea area. Dozens of fish swim around and over her as she is filmed underwater.

Amanda is positioned so that her long, athletic legs are stretched out in front of her and her chiseled abs can be spotted throughout the short video. She incorporates some comical, exaggerated facial expressions as she mouths the words of the song and soon the shot of the clip shifts back to an overhead view of the water.

Amanda included a lengthy caption to go with her Earth Day video clip. As she noted, this Earth Day marked the 50th anniversary of the event and she encouraged people to focus on educating and motivating one another to take steps to protect the planet. She said that caring is sexy and she urged people to be passionate about nature.

This Earth Day tribute video was watched about 680,000 times in a matter of hours overnight. It has received nearly 165,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Most of the comments were focused on the message in the caption and they were filled with praise, positivity, and remarks about people’s own efforts to protect the planet.

“This is such a beautiful message from your end! Loved it. Hopefully maximum of us follow it,” noted one follower.

“U always inspire everyone by your kind acts love u Amanda,” remarked one of Amanda’s fans.

“Great video love ur pics and videos,” shared someone else.

“Love to watch ur videos, they’re funny and inspiring at the same time, lots of positivities, keep up the good work,” encouraged another fan.

This video did what Amanda often sets out to do in her social media posts, which is incorporate a touch of humor with a hint of sexiness to draw in her fans. Oftentimes, she focuses solely on presenting a sexy vibe. However, her millions of followers know that she often can’t resist adding a humorous twist to whatever she does and that approach clearly worked in this case.