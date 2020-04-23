Skylar Walling Exposes Her Ample Cleavage In An Unzipped Bikini: ‘Just Let It Go’

Skylar Walling returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a racy new photo with fans. She flashed her curves while revealing that her friends have been telling her to let go of something she’s been holding on to.

In the sexy snap, Skylar looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a floral bikini with bright orange accents. The top boasted fishnet long sleeves and a zipper, which she left undone to expose her ample cleavage.

The floral bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and showcased her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

She posed with her legs apart and her hands grabbing her bikini top while wearing a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pic a clear, blue sky is visible.

Skylar wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and pulled into pigtails. The wavy strands fell over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application included thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink eye shadow and darkened brows to add more definition to her face.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Skylar’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 11,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also hit up the comments section with over 170 remarks on the snap.

“You are so sexy I love your sexy body,” one follower wrote.

“I can’t stop looking at you,” another stated.

” ROCK in that bikini Wednesday is LIT,” a third social media user said.

“You are gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Skylar is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online posts. She’s seen sporting skimpy ensembles such as barely-there bathing suits, racy lingerie, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported The Inquisitr, Skylar most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a red string monokini while she soaked up some sun by the pool. To date, that post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments.