Valerie Cossette Flaunts Perfect Curves In A Cut-Out Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Valerie Cossette is once again showing off her perfect hourglass figure on Instagram, to the delight of her legion of admirers. The Canadian model thrilled her 2.1 million followers with a gorgeous selfie shared on Wednesday, flaunting her dangerous curves in an ultra-revealing crop top and little else.

The brunette bombshell rocked a tight-fitting black number that appeared to be the perfect merger between a sports bra, a bikini top, and a long-sleeved crop top. The item boasted padded cups that emphasized Valerie’s voluptuous assets and which continued upwards with a pair of semicircular cutouts that accentuated the garment’s bra-like look. The detail offered fans a peek at the stunner’s chest tattoo, showing just enough skin to be tantalizing without becoming racy.

Although skin-baring, the outfit had a jewel neckline that concealed the model’s famously generous cleavage. Long, fitted sleeves added to the top’s sporty vibe, even though their sheer, mesh fabric was more reminiscent of the Gothic style than of leisurewear. The see-through sleeves allowed Valerie to showcase her arm tattoos; the Instagram sensation also showed off her midriff ink, as the top hemmed right at the chest line, exposing her toned midsection.

Valerie further upped the ante by ditching her pants in favor of a pair of black bikini bottoms, putting her incredible hip and thigh tattoos on display as well. The piece appeared to be a thong design and featured thick double side straps that were pulled high on her waist. The tiny bottoms were incredibly high-cut, baring the hottie’s round hips. At the same time, the low-cut waistline fell far past her belly button, showcasing her shiny navel piercing.

Valerie showed off the sexy look as she posed next to a large black wardrobe. She framed the shot to capture her from the knee up and cocked a hip to the side, putting one leg in front of the other to better showcase her curvy thigh.

The Bang Energy elite model added some bling to her skimpy attire with a delicate pendant necklace and a discreet gold band on her finger. She wore her long, raven tresses down and parted in the center, letting her sleek locks brush over her shoulders. Her glam was also on point, and consisted of a chic winged eyeliner and a satin nude shade on her plump lips. The makeup application was complete with sculpted eyebrows, which were several shades lighter than her dark hair, and a touch of mascara to further bring out her blue eyes.

Valerie captioned her selfie with a camera emoji, and tagged Fashion Nova, crediting the online retailer for her outfit. The upload proved to be very popular with her fans, reeling in more than 63,300 likes and 757 comments overnight.

“Gorgeous girl,” remarked Aussie smokeshow Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago also chimed in, leaving two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of tongue emoji under the steamy selfie.

“Unreal,” read another message, trailed by a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji at the end of their post to three.