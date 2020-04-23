Don Reed Herring Dead, Elizabeth Warren’s Brother Dies From COVID-19

Don Reed Herring is dead, according to a CBS report. Reed, the oldest brother of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, died of COVID-19 in Norman, Oklahoma, at the age of 86 on Tuesday evening.

Warren, who was a Democratic presidential candidate earlier this year, released a statement via Twitter on Thursday announcing her brother’s passing.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

Herring was the oldest of four siblings in the family, of which Warren is the youngest, People reported. Herring tested positive for the novel coronavirus about three weeks before his death. Because of the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Herring did not pass with his family surrounding him, and they will be unable to honor his life with a funeral.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you, dearly, my brother,” she wrote.

Reed Was An Air Force Veteran Who Served In Vietnam

The Senator’s eldest brother was a United States Air Force veteran who joined at the age of 19, and he served in Vietnam for parts of six years. The serviceman spent his entire career in the military. He flew 300 combat missions and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1973. After leaving the Air Force, Herring worked in his automobile detail shop.

As part of her tribute to him on Twitter, Warren shared a black and white photograph of her brother from his younger years, and he was sitting in the cockpit of a small airplane. She noted that he had a crooked smile that appeared to create its own light and brighten things for people who came into contact with him.

Warren’s Brother Appeared In An Ad For Her Campaign

Herring, along with Warren’s two other brothers, appeared in a campaign video for her in February of this year. The senator noted that two of her brothers were Republican, but they rallied around their sister, whom they call “Betsy” as she vied for the Democratic nomination for 2020. Herring joined his two younger brothers, John and David, in the spot, which featured the four siblings visiting and looking through old family photos and documents. Both Herring and David said they were Republicans, but they agreed with their sister on several issues.

One of the moments from the clip featured the birth announcement that their father wrote for Herring when he was born more than eight-and-a-half decades ago. She leaned over and showed her oldest brother the piece of paper. Herring did not speak as much as Warren’s other brothers in the clip, but he appeared reasonably healthy as they all caught up with each other.

At this time, Oklahoma has had 179 deaths from COVID-19 and 3,017 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.