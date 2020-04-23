Donald Trump Seeking A Bailout From Scotland And Ireland For His Flailing Golf Courses

Donald Trump’s golf courses in Ireland and Scotland have been struggling for years, and now with the global coronavirus pandemic, they are apparently struggling even more. As a result, Trump is seeking aid from the United Kingdom and Irish governments in order to keep his businesses afloat.

The president can’t seek aid for his businesses in the United States as long as he is serving as president. In the most recent stimulus bill, Congress stipulated that Trump can’t request funding for his businesses. While Trump isn’t directly in charge of the operations of his golf courses, his two sons are running the business day-to-day while Trump leads the country, as The National reports.

The Trump company is looking to furlough workers in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire in Scotland and Doonbeg in Ireland as the businesses loses a reported $1 million per day. The funds would reportedly go to paying bartenders, bagpipes, and other employees who are left without work during the lockdown.

The executive vice president of the Trump resort in Aberdeenshire weighed in on the request for aid.

“Like millions of businesses around the globe, we have been forced by government mandate to temporarily close our hospitality and leisure facilities,” said Sarah Malone. “We are no different to any other business, including many media companies – this has nothing to do with Trump and does not benefit the business – the actions we have taken are solely to protect people and their families who would otherwise be out of work and struggling to survive financially.”

But Trump is facing some backlash for the request. Scottish politician Martin Ford worries that the entire U.K. will be footing the bill for Trump’s businesses through higher taxes.

“If what he says about his personal wealth is true, Trump doesn’t need the money, and I don’t see why U.K. taxpayers of the future should be helping him out,” Ford said.

Trump has argued that his golf courses serve to strengthen the relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

Very proud of perhaps the greatest golf course anywhere in the world. Also, furthers U.K. relationship! https://t.co/3xTzzJH6Iq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2019

The Trump organization has furloughed hundreds of workers in the United States in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami. Trump’s so-called Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago in Florida, has furloughed 153 people. The company has also reportedly requested to put off some of its payments to Deutsche Bank, to which the organization reportedly owes millions of dollars.

In the past, Trump faced criticism for exempting the countries where his golf courses reside from his travel ban, which was issued in early March to address the growing coronavirus pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.