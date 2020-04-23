‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Claims Denise Richards Cares More About Her Portrayal On The Show Than The Cast

Teddi Mellencamp isn't impressed with Denise Richards' performance on 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t like the way Denise Richards performed during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with People Now last week, Mellencamp admitted that she was completely shocked to see that producers included footage of Richards yelling, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo,” during a conversation with their co-stars, especially because she had seen Richards do the same thing “multiple times” while in production.

“I’m like, ‘Who does that?’ You can’t do something and yell out, ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo,’ and act like it didn’t happen,” Mellencamp lamented. “That’s not how it works.”

According to Mellencamp, she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have signed up to share their lives with the audience in full, not just when things look good on camera. Meanwhile, Mellencamp believes that Richards is all about her on-screen image and how she is portrayed on the series. In fact, Mellencamp believes Richards cares more about what the fans think of her than her dynamic and relationships with the other women.

While an 11th season of the show has not yet been confirmed, Mellencamp said Richards’ decision about whether or not to return would likely be based on the viewers’ reaction to Season 10 and have nothing to do with where Richards stands with the cast.

As fans saw during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week, it was confirmed that Denise stopped filming completely in December. In response to the news, Mellencamp admitted she was not surprised.

“I feel like Denise puts out there what she wants you to see and if she can’t display it the way that she wants the audience to see it, she wants to flee from it. The interesting part is… ‘You don’t mind when it’s other people’s lives having drama but when it’s yours, you flee,'” Mellencamp noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp revealed during a radio interview on Sirius XM days ago that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has changed for the better in months since Vanderpump confirmed she would not be a part of Season 10. As she explained, according to a report from Hollywood Life, she’s noticed a different side to her co-stars since Vanderpump departed the show and believes that some of her cast mates’ guards were up due to her past presence.

Mellencamp also noted that she wasn’t sure if the changes she’s seen in her co-stars are a direct result of Vanderpump’s exit.