‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Sees Stefan, Kristen Attacks Victor

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 23, 2020 reveal that there will be some very shocking situations that play out during the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) get the shock of her life when she believes she sees that face of her late husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Viewers will remember that Gabi and Stefan’s relationship started out of a hatred for one another. However, their passion grew and turned into love. The couple married, but their time together was cut short when Stefan jumped in front of a bullet that was meant for his mother, Vivian Alamain.

The bullet hit Stefan in the neck and left him on life support at Salem University Hospital. Gabi then had to make the heartbreaking decision to end Stefan’s life and donate his heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

However, it seems that there may be some details about Stefan’s life and/or death that were previously unknown to those closest to him. When Gabi sees a man who looks exactly like her husband she’ll believe that he’s still alive. However, that may not be the case as the soap is known for their use of doppelgangers.

Meanwhile, Li Shin will make his decision about the fate of DiMera Enterprises. He’ll be forced to choose between naming Gabi the CEO of the company once again, or reinstating Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) after some blemishes on his record.

It appears that Li will decide to give Chad another shot at running the company, which will likely leave Gabi devastated and feeling defeated.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will be beside herself with worry when there is still no news about her daughter Rachel or Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Sarah kidnapped the little girl after finding out that she was not her biological mother and that her baby had died at the hospital shortly after birth. The babies were switched leading to a messy situation between the two sets of parents.

Sadly, Sarah snapped and refused to give the baby girl. So, she hijacked the Titan jet and rushed away from Salem. She’s currently hiding out in Paris with the little girl, whom she’s still calling Mickey.

Kristen’s anxiety over getting her daughter back will cause her to lash out at Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), who was the mastermind behind the baby switch. Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Kristen attacks the family’s patriarch, stabbing him in the midsection.