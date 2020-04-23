Thylane Blondeau Sizzles In Low-Cut Top & Metallic Jacket

Thylane Blondeau brought her fashion A-game to Instagram once again, showing off her beauty in a low-cut top and metallic jacket. The model earned the title of the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a youngster, and time and time again, she has lived up to that moniker.

The most recent social media upload captured the brunette bombshell in what looked to be a photo studio. Behind her was a bright blue backdrop, and she appeared to be on set for a shoot. Blondeau did not tag her specific location, but she shared that she would be going live on Cacharel Parfums’ Instagram page later. In the sizzling upload, the model made sure to capture the attention of her 3.5 million followers by rocking an outfit that made a statement.

Blondeau’s first layer consisted of a solid black tank top that boasted a low neckline, offering views of her decolletage. Thanks to the thin straps, a tanned arm and shoulder were also on display. The model strategically placed one hand over her waist, covering the rest of the tank with a chic jacket.

The second layer was worn unzipped, exposing her tank underneath. The jacket had a retro vibe to go along with the backdrop, with shiny metallic fabric and a silver zipper to match. Blue and purple light reflected off of the outfit. Blondeau wore one of the sleeves on her arm while the other fell slightly down her shoulder. She held a bottle of perfume in one hand and added several rings to each of her fingers. The 19-year-old sported a few more accessories in layered gold necklaces.

She kept her hairstyle simple, rocking a middle part and straight locks that fell to her chest and behind her back. The beauty brought out all of her stunning features with an expert application of makeup that included plenty of attention on her eyes with defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. She added a contour to her cheek with blush and highlighter.

Her fans have loved the update so far, giving it over 92,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Some expressed their excitement for her live appearance while many others raved over her beauty.

“Most beautiful women on the planet is it?” one fan exclaimed.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” a second admirer chimed in alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“U r such a beauty queen..” one more user added with a few crown emoji.