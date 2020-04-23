Taylor Hill Rocks A Cheeky, Mismatched Bikini While Hugging Her Paddleboard On The Beach

Taylor Hill is missing her fun workouts on the water, per her most recent Instagram share.

On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel dazzled her 14.1 million followers with a skin-baring new upload that has since been showered with love. The post included three throwback photos taken last summer that captured the 24-year-old enjoying a beautiful day paddleboarding at the beach.

Taylor looked smoking hot in a skimpy bikini while performing the aquatic activity. She rocked a black, sports-bra style top with a strappy back design that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its scoop neckline fell low on her chest to expose an eyeful of cleavage, while its form-fitting style accentuated her slender frame. Rather than sporting the matching bottoms, Taylor opted for a cheeky white pair with a tropical print and a revealing design that exposed plenty of skin.

The first two slides of Taylor’s triple-Instagram update captured her standing with her bare feet in the wet sand. She hugged her red-and-white paddleboard in the first of the set, turning her backside to the camera to show off her pert derriere and long legs as she gazed up at the towering piece of equipment. In the second photo, she gazed straight at the camera through a pair of round sunglasses while wearing a huge smile across her face.

The final image in the post captured Taylor out on the water with a gorgeous view of the mountains and cloudless blue sky behind her. She stood straight up on her board while triumphantly holding her black paddle high above her head, simultaneously giving her audience a complete view of her flat midsection and trim waist.

In the caption of the post, the catwalk queen revealed to her fans that she was “missing” workouts such as the one she performed in the photos and asked what they were doing to stay active while quarantining. Several of her followers shared their at-home workout routines in the comments section, while others took the chance to leave compliments for Taylor’s incredible display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You look perfect,” commented another admirer.

“I’m exercising my eyes just by seeing your photos,” a third follower joked.

“Can you tell us what your workout routine is if possible? Because I bet everyone wants to have a healthy body like you,” requested a fourth fan.

The upload has also racked up over 224,000 likes since going live.

Fans wanting another look Taylor’s impressive bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed. She recently shared another set of photos that captured her flaunting her sandy backside on the beach in a tiny orange two-piece. That post proved extremely popular as well, earning over 762,000 likes and 4,000-plus comments to date.