Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Sentimental Pic: ‘Best Day Of My Life’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a photo of what he described as the “best day” of his life with Instagram. It was a snapshot taken from his wedding to wife Lauren in November 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

In the stunning image, Mike and Lauren are seen in their wedding tuxedo and dress on the day of their nuptials just a little over a year ago. The stunning venue was featured during the last episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 when the couple’s wedding and reception were aired.

The twosome appears to be dwarfed by the dramatic entryway of the venue. The stunning showcase of luxurious details included a dual floating staircase with an Italian marble medallion at the base, 55 feet high ceilings, and hand-painted gold detailing, according to the description provided by the venue’s website of its magical details.

The majestic venue also boasts iron railings with gold leaf detailing, chandeliers that feature cascading crystals, a 15-foot interior marble fountain, and a central exterior courtyard with a 21-foot granite fountain as its centerpiece.

Mike and Lauren, who celebrated their anniversary on November 1, were truly in love with the property. So much so that they held both their ceremony and reception there.

Mike is looking lovingly at Lauren on the first day of their life as man and wife. Lauren is dramatically looking away in the professional photo. The stunning bride wore a traditional long-sleeved lace gown by Pronovias for the ceremony, formal pictures, and first dance, reported New Jersey Bride. She would later change into a sleeveless jeweled gown by Stephen Yearick to cut her wedding cake and to party at the reception.

The couple’s wedding date was also significant. One reason they picked a Thursday was that Jersey Shore, and later Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, aired on that day — “Jerzday” as it is lovingly known by fans of the series. Then there was also a measure of privacy that a weekend wedding would not afford for the couple. Finally, it was All Saint’s Day, which made the date more prized for Lauren, reported New Jersey Bride.

Fans of the couple thought the dramatic photo was breathtaking and shared their comments on the social media site.

“Gosh, What a classy, beautiful photo! Congratulations Mike and Laurens, she’s perfection. And y’all are marriage goals,” said one fan of the twosome.

“So beautiful… you all look like Ken and Barbie bride and groom,” stated a second follower.

“Love how you have changed. Wishing you all the best. Blessings,” remarked a third Instagram user.