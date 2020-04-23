Anthony Fauci Contradicts Donald Trump, Says He’s ‘Convinced’ Coronavirus Will Return In The Fall

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump went head-to-head during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing over the question of whether the novel coronavirus would return in the fall.

the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases contradicted the president's messaging while speaking with reporters.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control issued a report this week warning that COVID-19 would likely return in the fall in the United States. When the issue was brought up during the press conference, Trump downplayed the threat, saying that it wasn’t a guarantee that the disease would return.

“It may not come back at all,” Trump said.

The report warned that the return of the coronavirus could be even worse than what the country is experiencing right now, given that it would come at the same time as the flu season.

“He’s talking about a worst-case scenario where you have a big flu and you have some (coronavirus). And if it does come back, it’s not going to come back… like it was. Also, we have much better containment now,” Trump added.

He added that we are now better educated and equipped to deal with the virus, so if it does return, we know how to tackle it, saying that leaders and experts would be keeping an eye out for the situation. He insisted that a return of the virus would likely be far less impactful than what the country is currently experiencing.

But Fauci appeared to disagree with his assessment.

“We will have coronavirus in the fall,” Fauci said. “I am convinced of that because of the degree of transmissibility that it has, the global nature. What happens with that will depend on how we’re able to contain it when it occurs.”

He went on to say that he agreed with the CDC’s report in that the return of the coronavirus in the fall would coincide with the flu season, which could complicate the response.

When a reporter asked Fauci to clarify whether or not he believed Americans would need to worry about COVID-19 in the fall, he said that the virus would return, but that the country was preparing to deal with it.

Fauci has become the face of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic for many people, and a recent poll says that Americans trust him more than they trust the president.