Abigail Ratchford Poses In Yellow Bikini By A Lemonade Stand In Bright Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford added a pop of bright color to her Instagram account on Thursday. In a new photo on her feed, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” posed behind a lemonade stand as she rocked a matching, golden yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets. In the caption, she joked that she would host a lemonade stand after quarantine is over.

The photo showed Abigail leaning against a concrete wall in the sun. White baskets filled with lemons, a glass of lemonade, a pitcher, and a “Lemonade” sign could be seen in front of her. It appeared to be a beautiful day for some outdoor time as the rays shined down on Abigail and highlighted her toned, tan body. She looked positively radiant in her skintight swimwear.

Abigail’s look featured a yellow bandeau-style top with thin straps on her shoulders and layered fabric at the center. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

The top cut off at the base of Abigail’s breasts, but looked close to riding up and revealing underboob with one move. Her flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above Abigail’s hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her legs were mostly hidden by the lemonade stand, but her thighs were still on display.

Abigail accessorized her swimwear with a pair of gold hoop earrings and some chunky, brown and gold Aviator sunglasses. The shades covered most of her face, but she appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including orange blush and a nude lipstick. She wore her jet black hair up in a messy ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Abigail posed with one hip popped to the side in a way that drew attention to her hourglass shape. She pressed one arm against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out further. She played with her ponytail with the other hand and stuck her tongue out for the camera.

The post garnered more than 38,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in a few hours as fans showered the model with affection.

“Your lemonade will def bring the boys to the yard hot mamaaaaa,” one fan joked.

“Obsessed with this look omg,” another user added.

Abigail always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she posed in some emerald green, velvet lingerie with cut-outs over her chest, which her followers loved.