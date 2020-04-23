Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In Chain Bikini In New Poolside Photo

Aylen Alvarez teased her 3.7 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 22, when she posted a sweltering snapshot in which she flaunted her hourglass figure in a skimpy and stylish bikini.

The Cuban model, who also goes by Aylen Davis, was captured striking a casual pose in front of a swimming pool with stylish grottos. Alvarez placed one leg slightly in front of the other, which outlined the natural curves of her lower body. She took one hand to the side of her head while her other arm was alongside her body. Alvarez turned her head to the left as she looked with intent eyes at a point outside the frame.

Alvarez rocked a black two-piece bathing suit from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. Her bikini top featured gold chains that were placed over her shoulders. The bodice consisted of small triangles that left her ample cleavage on display, including generous amounts of her underboobs.

She teamed her top with a pair of tiny black bottoms that had the same chains on the sides. Alvarez wore the chains pulled high on her body, baring her hips and accentuating her itty-bitty waist. Over her bikini bottoms, she wore a strappy coverup that hugged her waist. Alvarez accessorized her look with gold-colored jewelry, including a thick bracelet and large earrings.

In her caption, Alvarez said she was grateful for another beautiful day.

In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 39,400 likes and upwards of 630 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Alvarez on her look and to express their admiration for her.

“Love this look,” one user wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Stunning baby,” replied another fan, trailing the message with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beauty, brains and bronze,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with a red heart.

“Barbie doll,” added another one, including a camera, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

Alvarez recently posted another photo of herself clad in a bikini, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She also wore an all black two-piece ensemble. She stood in a bathroom by a bathtub filled with red rose petals. On the edge, a sparkling wine bottle and a couple of flutes suggested a romantic evening with her husband. Alvarez completed her look with a sheer kimono that reached to the floor. The coverup and the bikini were also from Fashion Nova.