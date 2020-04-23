Chanel West Coast Rocks Short Floral Shorts & Nike Sneakers On Instagram

Chanel West Coast delighted fans with another fashion-forward shot that saw her in a floral pair of shorts and Nike sneakers. The Ridiculousness star recently stunned in a snakeskin top, but her most recent look called for comfort as she slipped into a sexy set from Fashion Nova.

The April 22 photo captured the model posing on top of a white concrete structure that was surrounded with lush greenery and palm trees as well as a red brick fence. She joked that this was another area of her backyard since she’s been modeling outfits there during her time in quarantine. The star did not add a geotag in her latest update, but as her fans know, she resides in the Los Angeles area. For her casual day at home, the rapper opted for cozy attire.

The sexy set from the popular online retailer boasted a light purple hue with a pattern of large blue flowers and green leaves. The crewneck sweatshirt draped off of her body and was slightly baggy, not showing off much of her fit figure. Her bottoms possessed the same fabric but were somewhat more revealing — hitting on her upper thigh and showcasing her strong stems. The garment also had a single white line running down the seam of the shorts, drawing her fans’ eyes to her legs.

The rapper added a fun pair of Nike sneakers with a pop of blue to match the design on her outfit. Chanel also added a pair of yellow reflective aviators to the ensemble, indicating that it was a sunny day in SoCal. For her pose, the model rested both hands on her lap and gave an alluring stare into the camera. She parted her long, dark locks in the middle, and her tresses spilled onto her chest and at her back. For the look, she appeared to be wearing her usual glam, which consisted of defined brows, blush, and lipgloss.

The update has been live on her account for just shy of 24 hours, and fans have gone crazy for it. So far, they’ve double-tapped the photo over 37,000 times while flooding it with well over 400 comments. She received a mix of compliments and solo emojis from her fans.

“You go girl!! Lookin good!!,” one Instagrammmer gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their post.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a second fan complimented.

“My dream girl beautiful. You are the queen of all queens,” one more added alongside a crown and heart emoji.