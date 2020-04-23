Tennessee Men Who Hoarded 17,700 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer Escape Fines, Lose The Money They Invested

'Disrupting necessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense,' said the state's Attorney General.

Two Tennessee men who purchased thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer with a view towards selling them at an exorbitant markup will avoid fines and jail time, The New York Times reports. They will, however, be out the money they initially spent on the supplies, after having donated the bottles.

Back in late February, when the first coronavirus death in the U.S. was reported, Matt Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, both from outside of Chattanooga, realized a business opportunity. Sensing that there would soon be a huge demand for hand sanitizer, the men went from store to store in several states, purchasing every last bottle of hand sanitizer they could get their hands on.

They then listed 300 of the bottles for sale on Amazon, according to a March 16 report from Knoxville’s WVLT-TV. The bottles sold out quickly, despite the fact that they were listed at between $8 and $70 each.

Unfortunately for the brothers, their scheme didn’t last long. Amazon and other internet marketplaces began policing for price-gouging, effectively stopping the brothers — and other resellers with similar ideas — from profiting from hoarding and price-gouging.

What’s more, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery sent the Colvins a cease-and-desist letter. Similarly, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directed the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute cases of price gouging and hoarding of critical supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer.

The brothers were then left with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer that were effectively worthless. They wound up donating them to their church, which then went on to distribute them.

HAPPENING NOW: Matt did not answer our calls so we went to his storage unit. The AG’s office was on the scene facilitating with the donation. This is the 3rd stop they’ve been to this morning to gather the sanitizer. @WRCB https://t.co/SLOaEwJLOj pic.twitter.com/REJPNhiSbS — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 15, 2020

That was not the end of the brothers’ story, however. The two men, who had become two of the most vilified men in America, were also accused of violating Tennessee’s price-gouging statutes.

This week, the brothers’ criminal case came to an end as Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced that he would not prosecute them.

He noted that the men’s donation was enough to convince him that they’d seen the error of their ways.

“It became clear during our investigation that the Colvins realized this, and their prompt cooperation and donation led to an outcome that actually benefited some consumers,” he said.

He did, however, note that price-gouging is still a serious crime.

“Disrupting necessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense,” Slatery said.

The brothers are far from the only two people to be accused of hoarding during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, authorities accused New York man Baruch Feldheim, 43, of stockpiling 192,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks and nearly 600,000 medical-grade gloves. Feldheim also wound up donating all of the allegedly-hoarded supplies.