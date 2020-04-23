Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Soaking Wet Bikini In Steamy Sauna Snaps

Lais Ribeiro is taking care of herself while she is in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her latest update featured her taking some time to sit in a sauna while wearing a tiny bikini.

Lais’s post consisted of four snapshots that captured her wearing the skimpy swimsuit, which was made from a mesh-like, nude-colored fabric. The top featured classic triangle cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The low-rise bottoms sat low on her hips, revealing her flat tummy and curvy hips.

In the first picture, Lais was captured soaking wet sitting on a bench in the sauna as she looked at something in the distance. From the angle of the photo, it appeared that the camera was on the bench next to her. The model posed on one hip as she leaned on her hands while facing her camera.

Lais was seen standing in the second snapshot. The photo captured her body from a side angle, showing off her feminine curves. She placed her hands in her wet hair and arched her back slightly, flaunting her bustline and perky derrière. Her muscular tummy was also prominent.

The third image was a close-up of Lais’ chest. Beads of sweat were visible on her skin and trickled down her breasts and taut tummy. The snap also gave her followers a nice look at her underboob.

The fourth snap appeared to be a selfie that featured Lais lying on a wooden bench while soaking up the sun. The snap might have been taken before or after her time in the sauna, as her smooth, bronze skin looked dry.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 50,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, the Brazilian model wrote that she was practicing self-care while also chilling out. She added that the swimsuit was from online retailer Revolve.

Her fans were certainly thrilled with the steamy shots, and dozens of them told her how stunning she looked.

“Wow, @laisribeiro you’re incredibly sexy, lovely, hot, stunning, & beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“That’s the dreamiest body I’ve ever seen,” gushed a second admirer.

“Best body in the world. Respect,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow!! Simply so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.

Lais is no stranger to sweating in the sauna. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in an animal-print bikini while stretching out on a bench in the room.