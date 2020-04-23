Donald Trump Says Sports Will Eventually Return To ‘The Way They Used To Be’

During the Wednesday White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump addressed the future of sports events, which are currently shut down amid the pandemic. As reported by Breitbart, the president spoke of a conversation he had with an unnamed sports owner who he advised against removing the seats from his stadium.

“Your stadiums are gonna be the way they’ve been for the last 100 years,” Trump said, per reporting from Mike Rodak of AL.com.

“Sports will be the way they used to be. I told one of the owners, he said, ‘Do you think I should take out seats?’ I said, ‘No, you shouldn’t take out seats.'”

According to Trump, sports will eventually return to “the way it was” and the coronavirus “will eventually be gone.”

“And if it should show up in the fall, we’re gonna put it out very fast,” he said. “We have great people. We’re gonna put it out very fast.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that coronavirus would undoubtedly return in the fall, USA Today reported. He supported his reasoning by pointing to the virus’s highly contagious nature.

“What happens with that will depend on how we’re able to contain it when it occurs,” he said.

President Trump just said most of the sports leagues agreed on call with league commissioners that most sports leagues will come back with no fans at first pic.twitter.com/1FcGiRFkEd — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 16, 2020

Despite his apparent cautiousness, Fauci has reportedly said that fans may be able to return to stadiums during Phase 3 of the reopening process, which may begin August or September. However, the coronavirus task force discussion suggests that such a return would not be possible at the outset of the U.S. economic revival.

Without fans, Fauci said that sports will return sometime during the summer. According to the renowned doctor, players will be forced to stay in hotels.

According to CBS Sports, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of approximately 47 percent of sporting events. Before the virus swept the globe, about 48,800 sporting events were scheduled, while now, this number has dwindled to just 26,424. In terms of revenue, projections were around $135.3 billion, a significant change from the current $73.7. The initial forecast is slightly more than the revenue of $129 billion that the sports industry generated in 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump is allegedly being pressured to reopen the economy in an attempt to save his reelection campaign. In addition, some of his conservative allies reportedly believe that a failure to do so will cause a backlash from his base.

Adam Brandon, president of the conservative group FreedomWorks, claims that the next month will make or break Trump’s chances in 2020.