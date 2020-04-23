Tahlia Skaines Soaks Up The Sun In A Minuscule Purple Bikini

Tahlia Skaines treated her 516,000 Instagram followers to another look her incredible bikini body today, much to their delight.

The Thursday morning social media update included a short clip of the Australian model lounging outside by the pool. She was propped up on her elbows while laying across the wooden pool deck with her lean legs stretched out in front of her. At one point, she tilted her head backward, allowing her blond tresses to spill onto the ground as she basked in the sun’s warm rays.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Tahlia’s certainly did not disappoint. The beauty opted for a sexy bikini from her collaboration collection with the sustainable brand VDM that perfectly suited her incredible physique.

The Instagram star stunned in the minuscule, bright purple two-piece that accentuated her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number’s plunging neckline and triangle-shaped cups left her decolletage completely bare, while also leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display. Its band wrapped tight around her rib cage and was tied in a dainty bow behind her back to highlight her slender frame.

Tahlia’s matching bikini bottoms showed some serious skin as well. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky design that offered her audience a good look at her toned thighs and booty as soaked up the sun. It also featured a v-style waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

A single chain bracelet was added to the model’s barely-there look that gave it just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back and wore a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s bikini-clad Instagram appearance was a huge hit with her fans. The steamy clip had been viewed nearly 28,000 times within seven hours of going live to the platform and has racked up over 10,000 likes. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Tahlia’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“Your body is such goals,” remarked another fan.

“You win Instagram today! Hot!!!” quipped a third admirer.

“You’re seriously unreal,” a fourth follower commented.

This is hardly the first time that Tahlia has dazzled her fans with a skimpy swimwear look. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her insane assets in a neon green bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 12,000 likes and 156 comments to date.