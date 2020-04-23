Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Black Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For Lower Body Workout

Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to post her latest workout video, which targeted the lower body. The fitness model often posts short exercise circuits to the site that are designed to target a specific area of the body.

For the workout, Lauren wears a matching black sports bra and booty shorts outfit. The top includes a low-cut neckline across the model’s chest and spaghetti straps, giving her followers an eyeful of her chiseled arm and back muscles. The tiny shorts rise up over her belly button and extend to just below her backside, showing off plenty of muscular leg and a section of toned tummy.

Lauren goes for a pair of white sneakers for footwear and white socks that rise up to mid-calf level. She accessorizes with a black scrunchie around one wrist and pulls her long, platinum locks back into a ponytail. Her face is made up with thick black lashes, eyeliner, and pink-painted lips.

The post consists of six mini video clips, each containing one exercise in the circuit. Lauren demonstrates the exercises in her backyard with a pool and gorgeous view making up the background. The workout requires the use of dumbbells and can be done anywhere.

Lauren begins the workout with a series of good mornings and then moves into lunges with triple pulse. The next exercise is the curtsy lunge to squat, followed by the single leg RDL. The final two exercises in the circuit are the glute bridge and extra range side-lying clam.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer outlines each exercise and specifies that trainees should complete 12-15 reps of each exercise for a total of three to four rounds. Lauren warns that the workout is a bit more challenging and creative than many of her others and is perfect for anyone looking to spice things up. She also mentions that her followers should nail the basic moves, including squats, lunges, hip thrusts, and presses, in addition to the more challenging moves in the workout.

The post earned nearly 10,000 likes and dozens of comments just within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s followers asked questions pertaining to the lower body workout and complimented her on her enviable figure.

