Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Kayla Moody seems to enjoy pushing the limits when it comes to showing off her body on social media. Her latest Instagram update is another example of her racy style. The snap featured her wearing a sheer crop top and a pair of string bikini bottoms.

Kayla’s sultry post captured her sitting outside on a white wooden bench facing the camera with her legs slightly spread. Her top was made of a sheer white fabric that had small polka dots all over it. The shirt also had a lace panel along the top, and while it did not have a low-cut neckline, it was certainly revealing, as her nipples were visible through the thin material. The top was short, giving her followers a peek at her underboob. Kayla’s bottoms were also white — and skimpy. They were nothing more than a slender strip of fabric between her legs with thin strings around her hips.

As she is known to do, Kayla got a little flirty in the snap. She tugged on the sides of the bottoms while she gave the camera a sultry look. While her voluptuous chest was the focal point of the snap, her flat abs and toned thighs could not be ignored. Part of a tattoo on her abdomen peeked out from behind her bottoms, drawing the eye to her lower body. Her bronze skin popped against the white paint on the bench.

Kayla wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves over her shoulders. She framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and heavy eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she asked her followers what they liked to do first thing in the morning.

As expected, all kinds of responses filled the comments section. That being said, some of her fans seemed too distracted by the photo to even read her caption and simply raved over the steamy photo.

“Always love your beautiful pictures,” one admirer wrote.

“Smoking hot and sexy and beautiful,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely beautifull [sic] woman and very very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous and breathtaking,” raved a third follower.

“Omg babe. You’re so perfect,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Earlier in the month, Kayla shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in sparkly pink bikini while she teased her fans and tugged on the top with her thumb.