Alexa Collins Nearly Spills Out Of A Plunging, Lace-Up Corset On Instagram

Alexa Collins has been serving up some increasingly steamy looks on Instagram as of late, and today’s post was no exception. The Miami model looked smoking-hot in a black peplum corset from PrettyLittleThing — a sexy number with a plunging neckline that left a generous amount of cleavage on display for her audience to admire. The sizzling blonde posed with her shoulder cocked and was slightly leaning forward, nearly spilling out of the daring piece.

The racy design aside, the top sat very low on her chest, flaunting the stunner’s voluptuous assets. A sexy lace-up panel in the front barely kept the corset from splitting open, and was loosely fastened with a long string that tied with a large, loopy bow draping down the number’s billowing hem. Alexa accessorized with a delicate gold pendant necklace, which spelled out her name in shiny, lower-case letters. The gorgeous blonde added more bling with a set of chunky hoop earrings, which sported a textured, cut-out design.

The upload was a half-body shot focused on the bombshell’s hourglass curves. While the photo didn’t showcase her outfit in all of its entirety, it showed enough to reveal that the 23-year-old had coupled the corset with a pair of tight-fitting jeans. The jeans were a trendy white-wash number that contrasted with the sleek top, lending a casual vibe to the provocative look. Alexa added a sophisticated touch to the ensemble with an elegant hairstyle, showing off her long, golden tresses perfectly coiffed in sumptuous, curly waves that brushed over her shoulders.

The Florida cutie was all glammed up for the shot, rocking a stylish makeup application that highlighted her beautiful features. She wore a discreet, skin-toned eyeshadow and a satin, pink lipstick, finishing off her look with peach blush and a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes. Fans could also notice that her locks were a lot longer than usual, falling a little past her waistline.

Alexa took to her Instagram stories to indicate that she was wearing extensions, noting that she had opted for a “butter blonde” color for her hair and tagging the beauty brand that provided her look. The model also revealed that her corset was a strappy design, uploading a second photo wherein her tresses were brushed off of one shoulder to showcase the tops’ thin, spaghetti strap.

In her caption, Alexa reflected about her time spent at home in self-isolation, remarking that the entire period was filled with important life lessons. She went on to ask fans what quarantine had taught them, and followers didn’t hesitate to offer their replies.

“That we rush through life to get no where… let’s all just slow down and enjoy when things return to normal,” penned one person.

“To always appreciate things and never take anything for granted,” was another comment.

“That even in quarantine you still [sic] the hottest babe,” quipped a third Instagrammer, adding a heart emoji.

Plenty of other gushing messages flooded the comments section, as fans appeared to have fallen in love with the sexy-chic look. Followers told Alexa that she looked “gorgeous” and “hot.” Among the commenters were a few celebrities as well, including Russian bombshell Dasha Mart, who left three heart-eyes emoji. Instagram model Katarina Elle Zarutskie also weighed in on Alexa’s look.

“So so beautiful babe,” she wrote, ending with a heart emoji.