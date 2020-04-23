Kindly Myers Flaunts Stunning Abs In Black, Lacy Lingerie Set On Instagram

Kindly Myers turned up the heat on her Instagram on Thursday morning with a new post. In a new photo on her feed, the model stood in her kitchen and sported a tan and black, lacy lingerie set that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Kindly posing in front of what looked to be a dining booth with two benches, a wooden table, and several place settings. In the background, a window could be seen on Kindly’s white tile wall. The blinds were open, so sunlight shined in through the open spaces and brightened the kitchen. The rays washed over Kindly’s tan, toned body and made her look positively radiant.

Kindly’s look included a demi-cut bra with tan fabric on the cups and a black, lacy overlay on the edges. The bra just barely contained Kindly’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the cut of the bra dipped low on the sides, so a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching bottom. Most of the undies were made of the lace overlay, which was slightly sheer and exposed some more skin. The overlay came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, thin garter straps ran down her legs and wrapped tightly around her lean thighs.

Kindly accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and a silver belly button stud. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her lips. Kindly’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

Kindly posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She raised her muscular arms above her head and played with her hair as she flashed a smirk at the camera.

Kindly’s post garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous body and a great view,” another user added.

“How is someone this perfect?” a third follower asked.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for Kindly using various emoji.

As fans know, Kindly can pull of any look. Earlier this week, she went for a sophisticated vibe as she posed in red lingerie & matching glasses, which her followers loved.