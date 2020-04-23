Tia Mowry Shares Makeup And Filter-Free Photo As She Gets Candid About Ageing

Tia's showing off her natural beauty.

Tia Mowry (who’s also known by her married name of Tia Mowry-Hardrict) got very candid on Instagram this week as she ditched the makeup and the filters to show off her natural beauty to open up about the beauty in ageing. The 41-year-old actress took to the social media site on April 21 to share the stunned au naturel photo of herself as she submerged her body in water.

The snap showed the mom of two neck deep in what appeared to be her swimming pool with only her face peeking out. Her plunging, ribbed white dress was soaking wet under the water while she shot the photo of herself from above with both hands up.

Tia proudly showed off her natural beauty without a stitch of makeup and had her dark hair tied up on the top of her head. She showed off a few gray hairs at the top of her forehead, which she told fans in the caption were “signs of wisdom,” as her blemish free skin glowed.

Tia squinted her eyes slightly as she looked directly at the camera and kept a straight face as she posed.

The former Sister, Sister star, who’s twin sister to Tamera Mowry-Housley, also spoke out about how she believes it’s a “blessing” to age and is something that people across the globe should embrace more.

Tia — who has previously proudly showed off her gray hairs on Instagram in the past — also opened up about the beauty she sees in wrinkles and stretch marks. She shared how her breasts not being so “perky” anymore are a symbol of her motherhood feeding her two children with her husband Cory Hardrict, 8-year-old son Cree and 1-year-old daughter Cairo.

The Game star’s very candid post saw a wave of reactions from her 7.5 million followers.

The post received over 276,000 likes and more than 4,600 comments.

“You are beautiful inside and out!” one person told Tia.

“You’re gorgeous! I love this photo of you. I see your inner and outer beauty at the same time…” another Instagram user wrote.

A third wrote simply commented by writing, “Powerful message.”

But this isn’t the first time Tia has gotten very candid with her fans about her body on social media.

Back in December, the star had another important message for fans about self-acceptance. That time, Tia showed off her weight loss 18-months after giving birth to her daughter.

In the caption, she told her followers that that taking care of yourself is important as she admitted that it had taken her a year and a half to feel like herself again after becoming a mom for the second time.