Allie Auton Flaunts Fit Physique In Curve-Hugging Workout Shorts And A Bandeau Top

Allie Auton put the results of her dedicated workout regimen on display in her latest Instagram share. The Australian fitness model took to her account on Thursday to flaunt her fit physique while also celebrating a new business venture.

The triple-pic post included two smoking hot photos of the blond beauty posing in a coordinated set of workout gear. The first snap captured her standing right in front of the camera with her hand on her hip and a huge smile on her face. In the second, Allie stood in profile, offering a look at the backside of her ensemble and how it highlighted her killer curves.

Allie sizzled in a strapless white bandeau top that showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It wrapped tight around her chest to accentuate her slender frame and hit just above her assets, teasing her audience with a glimpse of underboob. Also on display was the model’s flat midsection and chiseled abs — one of the many impressive outcomes of her regular sweat sessions.

The Instagram star paired her itty-bitty top with white workout shorts from Tammy Hembrow’s Saski Collection that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The snug bottoms highlighted Allie’s pert derriere, while its high-rise style drew attention to her trim waist. The cut off right at her upper thighs, offering a full view of her sculpted legs as well.

Those wondering how Allie achieved her incredible figure were in luck, as she announced in the caption of her post that she had put together a home workout guide for her followers. The final slide of the upload revealed the cover pages of the two different versions of the booklets. More information — as well as sneak peeks of the inside of them — were available in her Instagram stories.

Allie’s fans didn’t hesitate to show some love for her exciting announcement. The post has earned over 15,000 likes since going live to her feed seven hours ago. Many also flocked to the comments section to congratulate her on the release of her workout guides.

“So proud of you!!” one person wrote.

“Congrats babe!!! Also you look incredible!” said another fan.

“Great job I’m so happy for you! Wishing you all the best,” a third follower remarked.

“I can’t wait to do this!! I loved your 8-week challenge and when I heard about this I was so excited. Congrats!” a fourth admirer commented.

Others couldn’t help but compliment the model on her figure, with one person even labeling her “summer body goals.”

Allie’s gym-honed physique often makes an appearance on her Instagram page. A post yesterday saw her showing off in a set of sheer white lingerie. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 22,000 likes and 258 comments to date.