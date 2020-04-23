Tammy Hembrow Puts On Cheeky Display In Red Bikini: ‘Can’t Wait To Wander The World Again’

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to share a sizzling new shot that showcased her enviable figure in a sexy red swimsuit. The upload came just one day after the Australian beauty celebrated her birthday in a floral bikini, and her fans are loving all of the swimwear posts lately.

The sexy new update captured Hembrow standing on the shore of a beach where the water was just high enough to get her feet wet. She held her son Wolf in one arm and her daughter Saskia in the other. The model did not share a specific geotag but did mention that she wants to travel the world again, suggesting that COVID-19 has put a damper on her plans to jet-set. The photo appeared to have been taken at dusk with a gorgeous purple-and-blue sky overhead. In front of Hembrow was a big white cap crashing, creating a splash in the air while a few sailboats sailed across the horizon. The picture-perfect day at the beach called for proper attire in the form of a scandalous suit.

The top of her bikini boasted a red fabric with white accents lining the top and bottom of the garment. It appeared to be strapless, hitting below her shoulder blades and offering a great view of her brown arms and back. Her bottoms were just as sexy and did a much better job at showing than they did at covering. Like the top, they had white bands serving as accents, hitting on her hips and drawing attention to her trim thighs and tiny waist. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her derriere while her bronze booty was on full display.

The model did not add a tag to credit the designer of the suit, but the cheeky style is something that her fans have become accustomed to. Her daughter appeared to be wearing a suit with the same red fabric while her son rocked a pair of white-and-navy striped swim trunks.

The mother of two wore her long, blond locks down and wet, indicating that she may have just taken a dip in the water. She went jewelry-free as far as one could tell, letting her ripped body speak for itself.

The post has been met with plenty of praise so far, with over 212,000 likes and 300-plus comments in a little over three hours.

“Isolation workouts paying off,” one social media user commented.

“The most beautiful family evaaa,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You’re definitely the best motivational woman,” another gushed.