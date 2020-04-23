Ben Higgins And Fiancee Jessica Clarke Will Sleep Separately Until Marriage

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins has made it clear that he’s putting off a crucial milestone with his fiancee, Jessica Clarke. During his Wednesday interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, via Stitcher, Higgins revealed that he and Clarke will not sleep together until they are married.

The newly-engaged Higgins was invited to be a guest on his fellow former Bachelor star’s podcast to discuss the subjects of relationship envy, struggles during quarantine, and the challenges of planning a wedding during a pandemic.

As reported by E! News, Viall jokingly asked Higgins whether the couple had been intimate over the last week. Higgins replied that nothing happened within the last week and that nothing has happened during the last year and a half.

Higgins is currently quarantining with Clarke and her family in Tennessee but told Viall that the two of them have been sleeping in separate beds. In different rooms, actually, as he explained the current living situation at Clarke’s family home.

“Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents’ house, I’m in the downstairs.”

Viall and his producer prodded further, asking whether the two were “fornicating” at all, or if they were waiting until marriage. Higgins affirmed that they were waiting.

Higgins told Viall that he and Clarke have managed to avoid any kind of sexual contact primarily because they’re usually a long-distance couple — and because of a “respect level.” The current plan, he said, is that the two will wait until their wedding day before sleeping together in any way.

He admitted that he had initially hoped for a short engagement, but concedes that it would appear that they might have to wait much longer for their marriage. As reported by People, Higgins thinks it’s going to be a long haul to their wedding day.

“I have a feeling it’s gonna be a longer engagement and here’s why — we don’t know what this virus is going to affect…It could be here another two months, two and a half months, at that point, weddings are going to be pushed back, venues are going to be booked, and I don’t want to add stress to a really fun and joyful time knowing that this is the real deal.”

The subject of whether an elopement was possible was also brought up. Higgins agreed that while eloping could be fun and possibly more stress-free, he said that he was leaving that decision up to his fiancée.