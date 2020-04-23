Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Walking After Skateboarding Accident & Coma

Brielle Money, the teen daughter of former The Bachelor contestant Michelle Money and her ex-husband Ryan, is walking just three weeks after a terrifying skateboarding incident. Ryan took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share some updates along with a couple of adorable photos that people will not want to miss.
Ryan’s post showed a photo of Brielle from behind at the hospital, looking out the window. Her stepmom Ashley and Brielle’s younger siblings were all standing outside the window with signs they made for Brielle.
As Ryan noted, due to the coronavirus situation, Ashley and the kids can’t come into the hospital to visit. Brielle has been FaceTiming with them frequently over the past week or so, but now they were able to get a bit closer to one another.
Brielle had her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun and was wearing a cozy sweatshirt as she leaned forward to get as close to the rest of her family as she could.
Ryan says that Brielle is “absolutely crushing” everybody’s expectations. Just 10 days ago, Brielle had not yet regained consciousness or started to move. Now, she’s talking, walking, and keeping everybody on their toes.
It was on March 30 that Michelle took to her Instagram page to tell people about Brielle’s skateboarding accident. The teen’s condition seemed quite dire and remained that way for nearly two weeks. Once the doctors were able to start weaning Brielle off of the medications keeping her in a medically-induced coma, things started to change quite quickly.
Update April 22Picture: WIth the coronavirus, Brielle's siblings came to visit her but had to stay outside…Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations. Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident. She proudly proclaims, "I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore." The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there. The doctors have talked with us about being extremely cautious for 6 months to a year, no riding bikes, running, sports for her, but that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained. We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this. As a parent, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from watching her in the ICU to the first time she moved, talked and then moved to the NTU, to receiving your prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy. WE LOVE YOU. We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us! Thank you!!
A week ago, Ryan revealed that Brielle was talking, and a few days after that, she was able to stand on her own to brush her teeth. Now, she’s accomplished even more.
Brielle proudly pointed out to her dad that she is free of all the tubes that had been attached to her, a major milestone. Ryan added that since the sensor, feeding tube, IV, drain, and so forth were removed, they can’t keep her down.
The family and the doctors think that Brielle may be able to go home next week at some point. She isn’t back to full strength yet, but they are confident she’ll get there.
Ryan noted that the 15-year-old will have to be cautious and lay low for perhaps as long as a year, avoiding sports, because of the severe head injuries she sustained. Given how this situation looked just three weeks ago, though, Brielle’s dad says that’s a small price to pay.
Michelle has stepped back from social media, for now, having shared a video almost two weeks ago explaining her need to focus on Brielle. The family asked for prayers during those difficult initial days, and they are certain the prayers made a difference.
The Bachelor fans have been keeping close tabs on how Michelle’s daughter has been doing since the skateboarding accident. Ryan’s latest update on Brielle is certainly cause for celebration and it sounds as if she’s well on her way to an impressive recovery.