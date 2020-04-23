Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Walking After Skateboarding Accident & Coma

Brielle Money, the teen daughter of former The Bachelor contestant Michelle Money and her ex-husband Ryan, is walking just three weeks after a terrifying skateboarding incident. Ryan took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share some updates along with a couple of adorable photos that people will not want to miss.

Ryan’s post showed a photo of Brielle from behind at the hospital, looking out the window. Her stepmom Ashley and Brielle’s younger siblings were all standing outside the window with signs they made for Brielle.

As Ryan noted, due to the coronavirus situation, Ashley and the kids can’t come into the hospital to visit. Brielle has been FaceTiming with them frequently over the past week or so, but now they were able to get a bit closer to one another.

Brielle had her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun and was wearing a cozy sweatshirt as she leaned forward to get as close to the rest of her family as she could.

Ryan says that Brielle is “absolutely crushing” everybody’s expectations. Just 10 days ago, Brielle had not yet regained consciousness or started to move. Now, she’s talking, walking, and keeping everybody on their toes.

It was on March 30 that Michelle took to her Instagram page to tell people about Brielle’s skateboarding accident. The teen’s condition seemed quite dire and remained that way for nearly two weeks. Once the doctors were able to start weaning Brielle off of the medications keeping her in a medically-induced coma, things started to change quite quickly.

A week ago, Ryan revealed that Brielle was talking, and a few days after that, she was able to stand on her own to brush her teeth. Now, she’s accomplished even more.

Brielle proudly pointed out to her dad that she is free of all the tubes that had been attached to her, a major milestone. Ryan added that since the sensor, feeding tube, IV, drain, and so forth were removed, they can’t keep her down.

The family and the doctors think that Brielle may be able to go home next week at some point. She isn’t back to full strength yet, but they are confident she’ll get there.

Ryan noted that the 15-year-old will have to be cautious and lay low for perhaps as long as a year, avoiding sports, because of the severe head injuries she sustained. Given how this situation looked just three weeks ago, though, Brielle’s dad says that’s a small price to pay.

Michelle has stepped back from social media, for now, having shared a video almost two weeks ago explaining her need to focus on Brielle. The family asked for prayers during those difficult initial days, and they are certain the prayers made a difference.

The Bachelor fans have been keeping close tabs on how Michelle’s daughter has been doing since the skateboarding accident. Ryan’s latest update on Brielle is certainly cause for celebration and it sounds as if she’s well on her way to an impressive recovery.