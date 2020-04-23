Tom Bergeron Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss On Instagram

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared news of a heartbreaking loss with Instagram, telling his 193,000 followers that his family is mourning the passing of his beloved uncle due to the coronavirus.

Tom posted a photo of himself, his sister Maureen Vallieres, and his aunt and uncle, Patricia and Thomas, in happier times.

In the undated image, Thomas is seen relaxing in an oversized chair, wearing a neat yellow polo shirt and shorts with a happy smile on his face. His nephew Tom is kneeling next to him. The Dancing with the Stars host is all smiles. He is wearing a blue polo and tan shorts, and his arm is protectively resting on his uncle’s shoulders. Pictured next to the men are Patricia in a pretty pink floral shirt and Maureen in a blue summer dress.

Along with the photo, Tom shared that he lost his uncle to the virus. He revealed that during his uncle’s illness, he was able to remain in touch with his family in Massachusetts regarding his condition. Tom also shared that the hospital staff made sure he was well taken care of, a source of comfort to Thomas’ family during the difficult days of his health battle.

In a public obituary provided by Comeau Funeral Home for Thomas F. Behan, it stated he and Patricia were married for 58 years. It also shared that Thomas was a lifelong educator, beginning his career as a teacher and working his way to the position of principal of five schools as well as participating in school sports as a little league and high school football coach.

Tom has been working to help those in need in the New Hampshire area, posting several updates to his Instagram account regarding an event to benefit the New Hampshire Food Bank. He appeared on a program that aired in the area to raise money and awareness for those in need during this pandemic.

The event raised $1 million, which equals 2 million meals for those who most require assistance.

Fans of the beloved television personality expressed their condolences for Tom’s loss in the comments section of the share.

“Praying for you tonight. So sorry for your loss,” stated one fan on Instagram.

“Oh, I’m so sorry to hear about your uncle. Sending condolences and prayers to you and your family, Tom!” said a second fan.

“So sorry for your loss. He sounds like he was a great person. Many happy memories,” remarked a third follower of the celebrity.