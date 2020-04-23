NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins Reportedly Planning To Move Up To No. 3 Spot To Take Offensive Tackle

Despite widely being expected to upgrade their quarterback rotation by picking Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly planning to trade up to the No. 3 overall spot in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. However, it might not be in order to be in a better position to draft their signal-caller of the future, but rather so they can pick an offensive tackle.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated cited two separate sources — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — who both reported that the Dolphins are hoping to make a deal for the third overall pick currently held by the Detroit Lions. Rapoport specifically noted Miami’s supposed plans to take an offensive tackle with that selection, while Jackson suggested that the team is trying to find a way to trade up without “necessarily” having to give up their actual fifth overall pick.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins appear to be most interested in Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson. The outlet mentioned a few offensive tackles — Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs — as three other linemen who could also be taken early on in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On a similar note, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that the Lions are planning to trade down to acquire the New York Giants’ fourth overall selection or the Dolphins’ No. 5 choice. He speculated that Detroit might be trying to “pit the Giants and Dolphins against each other,” likewise noting that the Giants are also hoping to land an offensive tackle at No. 4.

Dolphins "gauging the price" to move from No. 5 to No. 3 in the draft, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/rkCbU1B5Wn — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 22, 2020

In addition, Salguero speculated that the Dolphins might still opt for a quarterback if they trade up to No. 3, just as previously rumored. Earlier in the offseason, Miami re-signed journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who took over behind center last season after second-year man Josh Rosen failed to impress.

“In that trade-up scenario, the Dolphins would protect themselves from having the Los Angeles Chargers, which like Miami need a quarterback of the future, trade up from their No. 6 spot past the Dolphins, and pick the QB Miami wants,” Salguero explained.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins choose to draft a tackle or a quarterback, statistics show that they have some holes to fill on the offensive end. While Miami ranked a respectable 12th place in passing yards in the 2019 season, the team also finished 32nd out of 32 teams in rushing yards and 25th in points scored, as shown on their Pro Football Reference page.