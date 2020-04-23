Tyler Cameron Confirms He Is Single: ‘I’m Not Dating Nobody’

Tyler Cameron has confirmed he is single and not dating Hannah Brown.

Cameron hosted an Instagram live video on Tuesday, where fans promptly asked him whether or not he was single.

“No, I’m not dating nobody,” he responded quickly, breaking Bachelor Nation hearts everywhere.

However, this news shouldn’t have shocked fans, as Brown also confirmed earlier this week that she was single, reported Cosmopolitan.

In her own Instagram live Q&A session, fans asked Brown whether or not she would want children in the future. Her sassy reply erased any hope she and Cameron had rekindled their relationship.

“I don’t…you have to have a significant other for that,” she said. “And I don’t.”

Speculation surrounding The Bachelorette couple reuniting came after Cameron and Brown were seen quarantining at his house in Jupiter, Florida. The pair created a bunch of TikTok videos with their friends and posted them to social media, calling themselves the “Quarantine Crew.”

Brown flew down to Florida to support Cameron after his mother died of a brain aneurysm in February, according to E! News. Although fans wanted to believe it meant something deeper, Brown was reportedly just being a supportive friend.

“They both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other. They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it. Tyler has definitely been leaning on Hannah and it feels very comforting to have her around. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her,” a source told the publication.

There was also a fan theory the two were sharing the same room while quarantining, prompting even more confusion after their Instagram live videos confirmed both are single.

According to Cosmopolitan, two videos caused the theory the two shared a room to come about. The first one showed Brown getting mad at Cameron because he only changes the sheets on his bed every two months. A few days later, another video showed her lying in the same bed, doing some online shopping.

Upon hearing the news the pair had decided to hunker down together in Florida, fans began sending Cameron large sums of money to his Venmo account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some sent money to thank the “Quarantine Crew” for creating entertaining content, but many others did so to help Cameron buy Brown an engagement ring.