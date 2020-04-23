Tyler Cameron Confirms He Is Single: ‘I’m Not Dating Nobody’

Tyler Cameron has confirmed that he is single and is not dating Hannah Brown.

Cameron hosted an Instagram live video on Tuesday with some fans, who promptly asked him whether or not he was single. Bachelor Nation hearts broke when his response was a quick, “No, I’m not dating nobody.”

This news shouldn’t come as a shock to fans, because Brown also confirmed earlier that week that she was single, cites Cosmopolitan.

In her Instagram live video during a Q&A session, fans asked her whether or not she would want children in the future. Her sassy reply erased any hope that she and Cameron had rekindled their relationship.

“I don’t…you have to have a significant other for that,” she said. “And I don’t.”

Speculation surrounding The Bachelorette couple reuniting came after Cameron and Brown were seen quarantining at Cameron’s house in Jupiter, Florida. The pair created a bunch of TikTok videos with their friends and posted them to social media, calling themselves the “Quarantine Crew.”

Brown flew down to support Cameron after his mother died of a brain aneurysm in February, according to E! News. Although fans wanted to believe it meant something deeper, Brown was just reportedly just being a supportive friend.

“They both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other. They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it. Tyler has definitely been leaning on Hannah and it feels very comforting to have her around. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her,” a source told the publication.

There was also a fan theory that Cameron and Brown were sharing the same room while in Florida, prompting even more confusion at the Instagram live videos saying that they are both single.

According to Cosmopolitan, the theory came about because of two videos. The first one shows Brown getting mad at Cameron because he only changes the sheets on his bed every two months. A few days later, another video shows Brown laying in the same bed, doing some online shopping.

Upon hearing the news that the pair had decided to hunker down together in Florida together, fans began sending Cameron large sums of money to his Venmo account. Some were thanking the “Quarantine Crew” for creating entertaining content, but many others were sending money to help Cameron buy Brown an engagement ring.