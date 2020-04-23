Suzy Cortez Wishes Fans Good Morning In Skimpy Neon Bikini

Suzy Cortez put on another jaw-dropping outfit that showcased her rock-hard body. The April 22 Instagram upload showed the model posing in one of her favorite outfits — a bikini. Since the photo went live, her 2.1 million fans have been singing her praises.

The sizzling new shot captured the model striking a pose outside with several large trees at her back. She did not tag her exact location in the update but instead took the opportunity to wish her fans a good morning. The model was sure to show off her signature curves and assets in an eye-popping bikini that did nothing but favors for her gorgeous figure.

The top of the piece boasted a neon yellow fabric that was enough to turn heads. The hue of the suit popped perfectly against her bronze body while leaving little to the imagination. It appeared to be crafted from nylon, ensuring that after a dip in the water, the suit would dry quickly. Cortez flaunted ample cleavage thanks to its small cups that barely covered her chest. The top also had a wire on the bottom, pushing up her bust even further. The garment appeared to posses a traditional halterneck style but it was covered by a clear coat that fell past her knees.

Her bottoms were just as sexy with thick straps that the model playfully tugged at — pulling one strap near her hip bone and the other toward her thigh. Thanks to the tug, the model’s toned abs, and small waist were put on full display. Cortez’s muscular legs also made an appearance, and her work in the gym certainly seems to be paying off.

For her pool-chic look, MissBumBum World 2019 added a little bit of bling with a pair of massive silver earrings that fell near her neck. She wore a part in the middle and her long, dark layers of curls that came spilling past her chest. The model also sported her usual application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The upload has not even been live for more than an hour, but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 2,000 likes and 40-plus comments — most of who were fans applauding her killer figure.

“So beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Is it raining Hottie,” another one of the model’s fans cleverly asked.

“Looking cool,” a third chimed in alongside a heart-eye and heart emoji.