Stephanie Sanzo Stuns In Pink Booty Shorts For Glutes Training Day

On Wednesday, April 22, Stephanie Sanzo added a new workout video to her Instagram collection that targeted the glute muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a dark gray sports bra with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps over the shoulders. The top leaves her muscular arms and toned tummy on display. On her bottom half, Stephanie goes with a pair of light-pink booty shorts that are made of a spandex material and ride high on her hips. The shorts end just below her sculpted backside, leaving her muscular legs exposed.

The Instagram model chooses a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorizes with a gold bar necklace, a white exercise watch, and stud earrings. Stephanie wears her long, blonde tresses pulled up in a bun that sits on top of her hair and leaves several loose strands around her face and neck. She makes her facial features pop with thick block lashes, black eyeliner, eye shadow, and glossy lips.

The post consists of nine mini video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the circuit. Stephanie carries out the workout in her living room and uses a black exercise mat, dumbbells, and a red resistance band for equipment. Before jumping into the exercises, Stephanie explains that she wants to take her followers through one of her lower body sessions that targets the glute muscles. She adds that the workout is from her LIFTING at home program, which can be found on the SWEAT app.

The first exercise that Stephanie demonstrates is the reverse lunge. She moves into single leg glute bridges next and then follows up with Romanian deadlifts. The trainer continues working her glutes with glute bridges and banded squat pulses. Banded side steps, banded clams, and banded donkey kickbacks make up the final three exercises in the circuit.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie tells her followers that they can find the full workout on the SWEAT app by clicking the link in her bio. She adds that the app offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

The workout earned nearly 45,000 likes and over 650 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the fitness trainer’s 1.8 million followers left feedback on her workouts and posted fitness-related questions.

“I always use your workout plans and honestly I must say that I’ve achieved my goal and my body has got the shape I wanted.. thank you so much babe,” one Instagram user expressed their gratitude.