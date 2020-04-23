Laura Amy Exposes Her Peachy Booty In A Snakeskin-Print Thong Bodysuit

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy has been thrilling fans with a slew of hot pics while she spends time at home in self-quarantine, and followers are flocking to her Instagram page every day to check out her steamy posts. Such was the case on Wednesday, when the brunette bombshell floored her admirers with a provocative mirror selfie, showing off her dangerous curves in a thong bodysuit that put her peachy booty on full display.

The racy attire was a long-sleeved, open-back number that showed some serious skin. The bodysuit didn’t appear to be cleavage-flaunting — Laura’s phone-holding hand was blocking the view, concealing much of her chest — yet the look was extremely revealing below the waist. The outfit boasted an outrageously high-cut design that rose past her waist, baring not only her round hips but quite a bit of her toned midriff as well.

The 28-year-old made the best of the risqué piece, turning her back to the camera to show off her curvaceous derriere and flaunting her toned pins in the process. The sizzling fitness model posed with one hand on her thigh as she put one leg in front of the other and bent her knee. The seductive posture emphasized the difference between her ample posterior and narrow waistline, treating fans to an eyeful of hourglass curves.

The bodysuit sported a chic snakeskin print in earthy tones of caramel brown, beige, and black. The palette beautifully complemented Laura’s raven tresses and bronzed tan, and flattered the long, lilac tips of her stiletto manicure. The stunner pulled up her locks into a sleek up-do, showing off her back tattoo in the low-cut item. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her flawless glam.

Laura opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, rocking thick, dark eyeliner and long eyelashes, which were expertly curled. The glam look also included a skin-toned shade on her pillowy lips, as well as a sculpted eyebrows and a peach blush on her highlighted cheeks. The Aussie beauty accessorized with a mashup of shiny jewelry, wearing gold hoop earrings and a large silver ring on her finger. The babe captioned her selfie with a brown-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire, and credited online retailer, Fashion Nova, for the daring bodysuit.

As expected, the post didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her fans, who clicked the like button more than 25,600 times on her photo. Followers also left close to 550 messages under the sexy selfie, the vast majority showering the model with compliments for the smoking-hot look.

“Need,” fellow Australian model Abby Dowse said of the animal-print bodysuit, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Wishlist [sic],” agreed Russian model Nina Serebrova, ending with an orange-heart emoji.

Gal-pal Durrani Popal branded Laura as “hottie” in a message accompanied by a pair of fire emoji. Aussie model Kim Hartnett also chimed in, leaving two drooling-face emoji.

Laura’s less famous Instagram followers were just as impressed with the scorching look.

“Literally unreal Wtf,” gushed one Instagrammer, echoing the thoughts of many of Laura’s fans. The comment was trailed by a string of four fire emoji.