Nicole Scherzinger Shares Goofy Selfie In Low-Cut Silver Dress With Ken Jeong On Set Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox. The popular show is currently on its third season and has seen the likes of Bella Thorne be unmasked recently. Nicole Scherzinger is one of the panelists alongside Ken Jeong. The Pussycat Doll posed with the comedian in her latest Instagram upload which was taken during last night’s filming.

Scherzinger stunned in a low-cut silver dress. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage which she left bare with no accessories. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper opted for triangular jeweled earrings and applied a glossy lip for the occasion. She sported her long wavy dark hair down and rocked acrylic nails.

Jeong wore a dark blue jacket that appeared to be made out of velvet material.

In the selfie, the duo posed next to each other. Scherzinger pouted her glossy lips and raised one hand to her hair. The “When I Grow Up” songstress pulled a wide-eyed expression while slightly snarling.

Jeong also pouted his lips and tilted his head up. They both looked directly at the camera lens in the goofy photo which showcased their sense of humor.

For her caption, Scherzinger told fans that they weren’t ready for the upcoming episode that was about to air.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 270 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“The iconic duo I never knew I needed,” one user wrote.

“You are literally the best looking woman I’ve ever seen, Nicole,” another devotee shared.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Those earrings you have on are BEAUTIFUL!! I SOOOOO LOVE THEM!” a fourth admirer commented.

During last night’s episode, TV personality Sharon Osbourne was a guest panelist.

When it came to unmasking another celebrity, it was revealed that Banana would be eliminated. As seen on The Masked Singer’s official YouTube channel, it turned out to be rock and roll legend Bret Michaels which Osbourne guessed correctly.

Scherzinger hugged Osbourne for getting it right while Jeong high-fived her.

One contestant that remains in the competition who appears to be popular is Frog. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, lots of users on social media believe it could be rapper Bow Wow.

“Less than 30 seconds into his performance and I knew The Frog was Bow Wow,” one viewer wrote.

“BOW WOW IS THE FROG! AS SOON AS HE STARTED SINGING I WAS LIKE HOLY F*CK I KNOW THIS VOICE,” another shared passionately.