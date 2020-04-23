Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Racy Mesh Lingerie & Cowboy Boots

Nicole Thorne turned up the heat on her Instagram page Thursday with a racy post that featured her wearing some seriously revealing mesh lingerie with a pair of cowboy boots.

The sultry update saw her wearing a white mesh bra that stretched across her breasts, teasing her bare skin underneath. It showed off her cleavage and would have shown her nipples, but the photos were edited to cover them. The number had underwire and satin shoulder straps. The matching panties featured a white trim and had high cut legs, which showed off her curvy hips. She added a chic vibe to the look with a pair of white cowboy boots.

Nicole wore her dark hair parted in the middle and down in waves. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips.

The Australian-based model’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her standing inside. She did not indicate where or when the snaps were taken.

The first picture captured most of her body as she faced forward. She looked at the camera while holding her hands in her hair. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her ample cleavage and flat abs. She stood with one leg slightly forward, flaunting her toned pins.

The second photo showed Nicole from a closer angle. She ran her hands through her hair while giving the camera a sultry look. Light filtering in from a side window hit her skin, highlighting her taut tummy. Her hourglass shape was on display as she stood at a slight angle.

In the caption, Nicole credited the photography studio for the photos, adding that she had a difficult time choosing which ones to upload.

Her followers seemed pleased with her choices, and many took some time to tell her how stunning she looked in the shots.

“You are a wonder of nature,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You are amazing and very sexy lady” a second fan wrote.

“Wow you look beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.

“You are absolutely gorgeous babe so beautiful in these strange times,” a fourth follower commented.

Nicole seems to know just what her 1.4 million followers like to see — and she provides regular content to keep them coming back for more. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in sexy lingerie, her fans can count on her sharing photos that show her wearing some kind of sexy outfit, like the silky robe she wore not too long ago.