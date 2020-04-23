Candice Swanepoel Gets Soaking Wet In A Waterfall In A String Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel got drenched in the tiniest two-piece.

Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel put her flawless bikini body on display once again in another sizzling swimwear shot shared to Instagram. Candice’s swimwear line, Tropic of C, proved again why she’s been one of the most in-demand lingerie models in the game for the past decade as she flashed plenty of skin while getting soaking wet in a waterfall.

The gorgeous black-and-white photo, which was shared on April 22, showed Candice being showered with natural water amid an array of foliage as she stood side-on to the camera in a very skimpy black string bikini.

The tiny two-piece featured two triangles of material over her chest and thin strings that stretched down her torso, criss-crossing in the center of her tummy and tying in the middle of her back for a very strappy effect.

She paired that with equally small bottoms, which appeared to be a thong, that she tied in bows over her hips with metallic silver tips at the ends of each string. The bottoms were very high cut along her hips to give fans a good look at her uber long and toned legs.

Candice had a big smile on her face as she posed. She leaned up against the natural rock formation with her left elbow bent and her right hand placed on the stone as the water poured out at full force around her.

The star was barefoot in the water and had her left leg bent with her right straight down on the floor.

Candice — who recently wowed fans in a plunging black swimsuit — slicked her long blond hair back away from her face to show off her undeniable natural beauty and her hoop earrings.

In the caption, Tropic of C shared a quote from Candice about having “empathy” for the planet, as the pieces she designs are all eco-friendly.

Tropic of C also shared how “proud” the business is to support the nonprofit organization Healthy Seas to contribute to the recycled nylon used in the brand’s swimwear pieces.

“Damn I love her,” one fan said of Candice in the comments section with a heart eye emoji.

Another fan commented in all caps “LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

“Happy Earth day everyday Goddess @angelcandices,” a third person said, referring to the annual green celebration that took place on April 22.

But this is far from the only shot of Candice in one of her bikinis shared to social media by Tropic of C.

Earlier this week, the brand wowed its followers with a shot of the mom of two in a red-hot bikini as she posed during a swimwear photo shoot somewhere very tropical.