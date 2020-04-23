Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Neon-Yellow Dress That Clings To Her Curves

Pamela Alexandra has recently been posting a series of photos to social media platform Instagram from tropical locations in Brazil. Many of the snaps feature the model in skimpy bathing suits that expose plenty of skin while in others, Pamela stuns in racy dresses. On Wednesday, April 22, the Brazilian model took to the photo-sharing site to post her most recent snap from her home country.

In the sexy three-photo post, Pamela stuns in a neon-yellow dress that emphasizes her curvy figure. The low-cut neckline creates a strapless effect across the model’s chest while two thin spaghetti straps hang off her shoulders. The semi-transparent material teases the model’s busty assets and compliments her bronzed skin. Pamela’s narrow waist and curvy hips draw the eye as the dress hugs every curve of her figure. Ending just above the knee, the lower half of Pamela’s legs are left exposed.

The Instagram model goes barefoot for the photo shoot, showing off her pedicured toenails. She accessorizes with a couple of bracelets and stud earrings while her face is made up with a bit of eye makeup and glossy lips. Her long, dark tresses are styled in multiple braids that are pinned back in a half-up and trail down her back and shoulders.

In each of the three photos, Pamela poses in a different position, showing off the various angles of her enviable figure. In the first photo, she faces away from the camera as she looks out from a balcony across the ocean landscape below. Perching one foot on her toes, the model draws attention to her ample backside and busty chest.

In the second snap, Pamela turns her front to the camera, striking a sexy pose with one arm resting against the balcony railing and the other tucked behind her back. She cocks one hip to the side and flaunts the curves of her body.

In the final photo in the set, the model once again faces away from the camera, planting her feet wide and shooting a coy look over her shoulder. The transparent material teases a glimpse of her booty, which is left exposed by a thong bikini.

Pamela does not leave a written comment in the caption of the post, resorting to emoji to send her followers a message. The caption consists of three yellow suns.

The post earned almost 55,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within the first day of appearing on the social media platform. Many of Pamela’s 3.6 million followers gushed over her outfit and stunning figure in the comments section.