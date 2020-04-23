‘RHOBH’ Fans React As Sutton Stracke Gushes Over ‘Hottest Mayor Ever’ In Cringey Cocktail Party Scene

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newcomer had a hilarious reaction when the mayor of West Hollywood crashed her party.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are reacting after newcomer Sutton Stracke gushed over the mayor of West Hollywood in the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show. The “Friend” of the Housewives, who was demoted from full-time status just before Season 10 of RHOBH premiered, was seen hosting a cocktail party for the opening of her WeHO boutique when a local politician stopped by.

While sipping wine with her Bravo co-stars Sutton expressed excitement that she heard the mayor of West Hollywood was somewhere at her party. Erika Jayne quipped that it’s just the mayor, “not Barack,” but that didn’t stop Sutton from going gaga for Mayor John D’Amico, despite the fact that she herself lives in Bel Air and had never heard of him before now.

After D’Amico grabbed a microphone to introduce himself and welcome Sutton to the local business community, she responded with, “You’re the mayor? You’re the hottest mayor ever!”

Bravo’s cameras captured the other RHOBH co-stars’ mortified reactions to Sutton’s proclamation. In a confessional, Dorit Kemsley hilariously asked, “How many mayors does she know?”

In comments to the clip posted on Instagram, RHOBH fans reacted to Sutton and her awkward exchange with the mayor.

“Is Bravo serious? With all the glamorous wealthy women in Beverly Hills… Sutton is the best they can do?” one commenter wrote. “I have a feeling ratings will be slipping.”

“Sutton is an embarrassment. The scene with the mayor. Omg,” another added.

Others described the newcomer as “unlikeable” and “as tacky as they come,” and include the hashtag #oneseasonplease in reference to Sutton. A few others expressed annoyance at the wealthy boutique owner’s boastful behavior.

Indeed, Sutton’s constant use of the word “couture” throughout the night also rubbed her co-stars the wrong way. Even Erika Jayne called the talk “elitist” before noting that Sutton’s made-to-measure designer outfit still looked bad.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sutton looked at Kyle Richards incredulously when the RHOBH veteran revealed she didn’t know what “yacht rock” was. Turns out it’s just music you listen to while on a yacht, but Sutton’s reaction was over the top.

Sutton recently told Access Hollywood (via YouTube) that she knows she often says the wrong thing, but that she can’t help herself.

“I think my mouth can always get me in trouble, the mouth of the south. So we’ll see,” she teased

While fans have mixed opinions on Sutton, original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she thinks both Sutton and newbie Garcelle Beauvais are “great additions to the show,” according to Bravo.