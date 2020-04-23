Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Black Lace Teddy In Flirty Video

Laci Kay Somers gave her Instagram followers a flirty surprise late Wednesday night. The model uploaded a video that featured her looking smoking hot in a black lace teddy that did not lead much to the imagination.

Laci’s revealing teddy was made of a thin, stretchy fabric that allowed most of her skin to peek through. Floral lace patterns covered the cups and a floral panel went down the center front of the garment. The teddy featured a low-cut neckline that could barely contain her breasts. The tiny number also had high-cut legs, which showed off some of the skin on her lower abdomen and bare hips.

Laci was dolled up for the short video, which was a selfie of her modeling the teddy in front of a mirror. Her hair was parted on the side and fell over one shoulder in big curls. Her makeup included thick lashes, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a bold red lipstick on her full lips.

The video saw Laci leaning forward toward the mirror just a bit while she rested her free hand on the edge of the counter. It began with her looking at the camera with a sultry expression on her face while tilting her head. She flipped her hair over her shoulder to give her fans a better look at her voluptuous chest in the sexy lingerie. She then zoomed out, showing more of her body. The angle not only emphasized her cleavage, but her curvy hips and slender waist. She tilted her head to one side and winked at the camera before playfully sticking out her tongue. She then flashed a big smile before ending the clip.

Along with flooding the comments section with hundreds of flame an heart-eye emoji, her fans also piled on the flattering remarks.

“Definitely looking killer in that lingerie,” one admirer wrote.

“you are the most beautiful in the world! a real dream woman for me!” gushed a second follower.

“Wow so beautiful and gorgeous,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Just wow you look so breathtakingly beautiful,” commented a fourth fan.

It’s not unusual for Laci to wow her fans. She likes to keep them coming back for more by sharing sultry content on a regular basis. Not too long ago, she flashed the backside of her fabulous physique in a neon yellow thong bikini while sitting on the edge of a hot tub in her home.