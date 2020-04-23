Prince Louis Is Covered In Paint In New Snap Taken By Mom Kate Middleton

Prince Louis is covered in paint in a new snap taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. The cute photos were taken in celebration of the little boy’s second birthday, which he celebrates on April 23. Kate shared two separate uploads with five photos total, which shows just how much Louis has grown since his last formal photo shoot for the holiday season.

In the first series of photos, shared with the couple’s Kensington Royal Instagram page, Louis is seen with paint on his hands in a sequence of rainbow colors. Where his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are mirror images of their mother Kate and father Prince William, it appears that Prince Louis is a lovely mixture of the best features of both parents.

The close-up shot shows the little boy raising his hands in the air, wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt with the sleeves pushed up over his shoulders. His hair, which is a light brown, is neatly combed over to one side.

Clicking through the photos, fans of the royal family can see the young prince’s handprint, a sweet activity where the boy placed his painted hand on a piece of paper and made a rainbow. This was followed by Louis with his hands up near his cheeks, his painted fingers almost touching his face.

In the final shot of the first upload, Prince Louis showed off a half-smile in a motion shot, where he is standing in front of a wall made of wood.

The second upload consists of two images. The first is a close shot of Louis’ painted hands, a happy photo that shows the simple joy in a favorite childhood activity. The second shows Louis with paint all over his cheeks. Smeared down his face and onto his lips, his expression is a mix of glee and the realization of what he has done and it is pure joy.

Fans of the royal clan loved the images, which captures the joy of childhood in its purest form.

“Catherine probably had a minute and a half to take those gorgeous photographs before rubbed the paint all over his face and clothes. Love this! Thank you so much for sharing so many amazing photos with us,” said one Instagram user.

“Oh my! This is one of the cutest and coolest posts EVER! Prince Louis is so adorable!” stated a second fan of the royal family.

“Haha, the reality is more fun than Instagram perfection! Happy Birthday!” remarked a third fan of the Cambridge clan.