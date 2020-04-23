Lindsey Vonn Sizzles In The Tiniest String Bikini In Photo Shared By PK Subban

Lindsey's fiance shared a stunning photo of her in the skimpiest two-piece.

Lindsey Vonn seriously sizzled in a hot bikini photo shared to Instagram this week by her proud fiance, ice hockey player P.K. Subban. The athlete posted the gorgeous photo of his wife-to-be to his account on April 20 which showed her as she posed for the camera in a seriously skimpy string two-piece. He admitted that he’s been finding the current lockdown much better with the Olympian by his side.

In the snap, Lindsey sat up right on a white crochet hammock. The professional skier put her seriously fit and toned body on full show as she proudly flashed a whole lot of skin and her all-over tan.

The star placed her right hand down on the hammock as she posed in the colorful triangle swim look.

The plunging bikini top featured two small pieces of material over her chest in a fun tie-die style print which faded from purple, to blue, to green, and then to yellow. It didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination and featured bright orange strings which tied around both her back and her neck.

As for the bottoms, they were equally as revealing.

Though the material couldn’t be seen in the snap because of Lindsey’s pose, the bottoms appeared to match the top. They featured the same thin orange strings over both of her hips and sat seriously low bellow her bellybutton to highlight her flat and toned tummy.

Lindsey had her long, blond hair textured and flowing down over her shoulders as she gave the camera a very sultry look while she sat face on to the lens.

P.K. — who proposed to the star back in August — tagged both Lindsey and the official page of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in his upload, suggesting the bikini photo was taken during a past photo shoot for the publication.

In the caption, P.K. told fans that the current lockdown affecting much of the world has been “easy” for him so far alongside several different emoji, including a big smiley face, a devil emoji and a ring. He also hastagged the jaw dropping bikini photo with #MaMaCitaMondays.

Plenty of fans left comments praising the couple as well as Lindsey’s flawless bikini body.

“I mean look at this smoke show! Ridiculous,” one impressed fan said.

“A natural queen. I stan,” another Instagram user commented.

“I love how You love her… Good man,” a third comment read.

But it’s not just P.K. who’s proud to show off Lindsey’s bikini body. The star has also shared her own swimwear shots on social media.

Back in February, the athlete took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot of herself in a red-hot two-piece as she posed with her booty facing the camera during a trip to the water with her adorable dog.