Tarsha Whitmore Shows Some Skin In A Cut-Out Top On Instagram

Tarsha Whitmore cut a sophisticated figure in today’s Instagram photo share, dazzling her 838,000 followers with her stunning beauty. The gorgeous 19-year-old model slipped into a sleek black outfit that showed some skin, posing for a half-body shot that flaunted both her slim figure and elegant glam for her audience to admire.

Since the photo captured her from the waist up, it was unclear whether Tarsha was wearing a dress, a bodysuit, or simply a long top. However, fans could plainly see that the gorgeous blonde was rocking a long-sleeved, mock-turtleneck number that fit tightly across her perky chest. Snapped from the profile, the Aussie beauty showed off her sculpted waist in the skintight attire, while also teasing a glimpse of her pert derriere. Although the look was a lot more conservative compared to the seductive outfits that fans are used to seeing on her feed, the outfit grabbed attention with a large cutout along the side, exposing quite a bit of Tarsha’s toned midriff. A chic lace-up panel adorned the gash, tying around the back with a large, loopy bow and calling even further attention to her bared skin.

Tarsha opted for a face full of makeup in the shot, emphasizing her deep brown eyes with a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow and bold faux eyelashes. Her glossy lipstick was a matching, slightly darker color that added extra fullness to her plump lips. She illuminated her bronze tan with a peach blush and plenty of highlighter, finishing off her glam look with dark eyeliner. The stunner showed off her impeccable sense of style by harmonizing her jewelry with the palette of her makeup. She wore chunky hoop earrings in a bronze color, which sported a textured design that contrasted with the smooth fabric of her attire. Her long, golden tresses were pulled up into a half ponytail, cascading down her back in sumptuous curls.

The model was photographed in low light, with the flash serving to illuminate her face and figure. The background was a simple, white interior that barely showed any furniture, keeping the focus entirely on Tarsha. The Instagram star posed with both arms raised at waist level and was looking over her shoulder, giving off sultry vibes as she fixed the camera with an intense gaze. Her head was slightly tilted backwards and her lush lips were parted in a provocative way.

Tarsha captioned the photo with a suggestive eyes emoji meant to call attention to her stirring gaze. The upload stirred quite the reaction among her followers, amassing more than 7,900 likes and 122 comments in just one hour of going live.

“Get out of here u hotty [sic],” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Honey on firee,” agreed a second Instagrammer.

“You’re out of this world.” gushed a third fan, leaving a heart-eyes emoji at the end of their post.

“Your eyes baby,” commented a fourth follower, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji to two.