Saweetie Wows Followers In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Saweetie took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself looking incredibly hot and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her fans.

The “Icy Grl” songstress stunned in a leopard-print bodysuit. The item of clothing had thin straps and fully exposed her decolletage area. Saweetie accessorized herself with a gold necklace and large hoop earrings. She rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of pink nail polish. The rapper put on sunglasses and opted for a glossy lip for the occasion. She applied black mascara, false eyelashes while sporting her dark hair up. Saweetie also appeared to be wearing black leather shoes.

The “My Type” chart-topper posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie took a selfie of herself sitting down. It looked as if she was on top of a balcony due to the reflection in the window. She raised one hand and showcased her long nails. Saweetie parted her lips and looked at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Saweetie took another selfie from a much lower angle. The “Up Now” hitmaker showed off her toned legs and looked down at the camera while crouching. The blue sky was completely clear and it seemed Saweetie was enjoying the beautiful weather.

For the third and final selfie, Saweetie looked fierce with a pouty expression. She tilted her head to her left slightly and squinted her eyes.

Saweetie geotagged her upload as Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where she was when posting. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, celebrities have been sharing a lot of content from home. In a separate Instagram upload, Saweetie let her followers know that she was uploading pics taken during her quarantine.

In the span of eight hours, her photos racked up more than 655,000 likes and over 6,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.3 million followers.

“You’re literally the baddest. Who’s out here doing it like you?” one user wrote.

“Look at you just looking all good,” another devotee shared.

“Name a badder b*tch than Saweetie. Non-existent. Periodt,” remarked a third fan.

“I just can’t stop staring at you,” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Sway with Me” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Saweetie wowed in an ivory-colored crop top with thin straps. She paired the ensemble with skintight, high-waisted shorts of the same color and went barefoot for the occasion.