Sofia Richie Rides A Bike In A Tiny String Bikini & A Face Mask

The 21-year-old flashed plenty of skin during a beach bike ride.

Sofia Richie shared a sizzling new snap on Instagram this week as she slipped into a tiny bikini and a face mask for a beach bike ride. The model and reality star wowed her 6.4 million followers on April 22 when she shared the photo of herself on the sand with the stunning blue ocean and sky stretching for miles behind her.

The 21-year-old didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Sofia rocked a pretty skimpy bikini for her socially distanced beach day and flashed plenty of skin and her glowing all-over tan in her swimwear. The star ditched the clothes and instead opted for nothing more than an orange two-piece.

She rocked a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with thin strings that were tied into large bows over both of her hips to hold up the small piece of material.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter opted to keep things co-ordinated as she paired the bottoms with a matching orange top which plunged pretty low on the chest to show off plenty of her decolletage with thin straps over her shoulders.

She paired her colorful two-piece with a pair of designer Fendi sandals with thick straps as she posed for the camera with her feet on the peddles.

The two-piece perfectly highlighted her flat and toned tummy as she rode around on the sand. She had her hands tightly gripping the handlebars of her green and black bike which featured very large tires for peddling along the uneven terrain.

Sofia — who recently joined boyfriend Scott Disick in celebrating his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday — kept herself safe amid the lockdown as she rocked a large black mask over her mouth and also had a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes. She had her blond hair in a half up, half down look style as her textured locks grazed her shoulders.

In the caption, she referred to the current pandemic with a little levity. She hashtagged the post with #cancelled as she jokingly asked her followers what this coming summer should be called.

The bikini photo received more than 237,000 likes in only five hours as well as hundreds of comments from impressed fans.

“Too hot to handle, stay home!” one fan commented.

“Soooo hot,” another said.

A third Instagram user joked after seeing Sofia’s sizzling bikini shot, “a warning would have been nice” with three overheated emoji.

Sofia’s certainly no stranger to a social media bikini photo.

The star regularly treats her fans to glimpses at herself in her swimwear, including shots of her posing in several other pretty skimpy bikinis.