‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Beautiful Body In Pink Tank Top

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model” Hunter McGrady flaunted her beautiful body in a pink tank top and snakeskin skirt in a new Instagram share. Hunter modeled clothing from her new line All Worthy, which made its official debut on QVC on April 22.

The model looked breathtaking in a photo taken on the streets of New York City. The pic shows off some of Hunter’s best features, including her stunning body and flawless face. In the new snap, Hunter’s piercing light-colored eyes are looking directly at the camera lens, using it to her advantage as a way to interact with those viewing the mesmerizing photo.

The 26-year-old is perfection in a blush pink tank top fashioned with wider straps, a style element directed in particular toward curvy girls who need more support and comfort in pieces tailored to the upper body. The color is very flattering against her light skin. The armholes of the tank are not cut low, so they provide ample coverage for Hunter’s breasts and chest area. With this garment, she made sure to target trouble areas for women of all sizes, who sometimes do not find a tank top that is professional enough for work.

The top is pulled to one side and knotted for a fun style element. The only accessory is a favorite necklace of Hunter’s: a gold-toned line of block letters that spell out her name.

On the bottom half of her body, Hunter is wearing a snakeskin-patterned skirt in pink, tan, and brown hue. From what can be seen of the garment, it looks to be formfitting and fun, but still perfect for work or an afternoon out with family and friends.

The model’s face and hair fashion are a breath of fresh air. Light-colored foundation, blush, and contour are used to create a flawless face look. This was paired with a lipstick that had both pink and brown tones. Hunter’s eyebrows were filled in and her eyes were lined with black eyeliner. False eyelashes were used along with mascara to create a natural look. Her long, blond hair is parted in the middle and casually styled, cascading down her back.

The comments section of the post was flooded with comments from fans who were impressed with the style elements of the new line, and of course, Hunter’s overall look.

“So proud and happy for you! What an accomplishment!! And the pieces are wonderful!!!” remarked one follower.

“That color looks fantastic on you,” commented a second fan, complimenting Hunter on the photo.

“Love everything you and your collection stand for, congrats again!!” applauded a third Instagram user.

“Stunning boss babe beauty,” said a fourth fan, followed by three fire emoji.